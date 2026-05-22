  • May 22, 2026
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Carb Day Weather and Schedule

By Patrick Stephan Ok race fans…we’re getting closer. Had a great time meeting some long time subscribers and other fans at Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin’s Burger Bash last night. Fun event with nice attendance. Presented by ClusterTruck, the event—supported by the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals—raised funds for both the IU Simon…...

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