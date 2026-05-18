  • May 18, 2026
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Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Report – Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis 500
Speedway, IN – May 17, 2026

Qualifying – 24th

Qualifying – 9th

Qualifying – 3rd

FRONT ROW MILESTONE: David Malukas and the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet team will start the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 from the third position marking the 50th front row start in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for the race’s most successful team. It is also Malukas’ career best starting position for the race. 
 

THEY SAID IT: “To be honest, in this race everybody always says, ‘you can get the win from wherever you start.’ Last year we qualified seventh, and I mean, we were fighting for the win very early on throughout the rest of the race, but if feels good. This Verizon Chevy team did a fantastic job at getting the car where it needed to be and making me feel comfortable in it. Yeah, it feels good, front row”

– David Malukas

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