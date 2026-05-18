CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval Speedway, Indiana Practice Day (Monday) Report May 18, 2026 INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (May 18, 2026) – A two-hour post-Indianapolis 500 qualifying practice came to an early end due to the threat of incoming severe weather. Josef Newgarden, in the No…....
TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR – Indianapolis 500 Monday Practice
- Chevy PR
- Patrick Stephan
- May 18, 2026
- 31 minutes read
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