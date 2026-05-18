During 2026 Indy 500 post-qualifying IndyCar technical inspection, our No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry was found to have used unapproved hardware, per Rule 14.12.1.11 and Rule 14.12.1.6 within the INDYCAR Rulebook. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing did not intend to achieve a performance gain through the use of unapproved hardware. The integrity of the…...
Statement from Dennis Reinbold, team owner of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
- Dreyer & Reinbold Racing PR
- Patrick Stephan
- May 18, 2026
- 2 minutes read
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