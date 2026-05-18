Rob Gronkowski Returnsas Snake Pit Grand Marshal Legendary NFL Tight End, FOX NFL Analyst Joins Epic EDM Celebration INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 18, 2026) – Four-time Super Bowl champion and FOX NFL studio analyst Rob Gronkowski, regarded as one of the NFL’s greatest tight ends of all time, will reprise his role as grand marshal of…...
Rob Gronkowski Returns as Snake Pit Grand Marshal
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway PR
- Patrick Stephan
- May 18, 2026
- 6 minutes read
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