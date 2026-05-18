Newgarden Leads Rain-Shortened ‘500’ Practice Rossi, O’Ward, Grosjean Involved in Big Turn 2 Incident NDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 18, 2026) – Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden rebounded from a disappointing qualifying session Sunday to lead the rain-shortened practice for the 110th Running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Monday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But the…...



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