Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Monday Practice Report With Qualifying in the books, the focus across the NTT INDYCAR SERIES turned toward race preparation in a rain-shortened Monday practice. Unfortunately, after flashing strong pace early in the session, Pato was involved in an incident in Turn 2 which ended his day early. Pato tried to…...
Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Monday Practice Report
- Arrow McLaren Press Release
- Patrick Stephan
- May 18, 2026
- 7 minutes read
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