  • May 18, 2026
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Alexander Rossi Transported To IU Health Methodist Hospital For Evaluation After Crash In Indy 500 Practice

Alexander Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet towed back to Gasoline Alley after Monday’s crash — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Alexander Rossi is being transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further evaluation after he was involved in a big crash in Turn 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Monday’s scheduled two-hour practice session…....

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