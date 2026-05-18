Alexander Rossi Transported To IU Health Methodist Hospital For Evaluation After Crash In Indy 500 Practice

Alexander Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet towed back to Gasoline Alley after Monday’s crash — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Alexander Rossi is being transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further evaluation after he was involved in a big crash in Turn 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Monday’s scheduled two-hour practice session…....



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