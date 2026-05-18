AJ Foyt Racing President Larry Foyt — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The two teams that had qualification attempts disqualified for unapproved or modified parts in Sunday’s 33-car Indianapolis 500 Qualifications gave statements on what happened, from their point of view, on Monday. The teams were AJ Foyt Racing and Dreyer & Reinbold…...
AJ Foyt Racing And Dreyer & Reinbold Racing React To Indianapolis 500 Qualification Disqualifications
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 18, 2026
- 6 minutes read
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