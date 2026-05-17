Reigning Winner Palou Beats Heat To Earn Second Career Indy 500 Pole

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 17, 2026) – Alex Palou will start the defense of his 2025 victory from the best spot possible in the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge – the pole.

Four-time and reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Palou earned his second career pole for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in a dramatic Firestone Fast Six session Sunday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, winning the NTT P1 Award and a $100,000 bonus with his four-lap average speed of 232.248 mph in the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

SEE: Qualifying Results

“I have no words,” Palou said. “So, that was incredible. It just feels incredible. Great start to the Month of May.

“Did not expect it. You could see the celebration was really high (after winning the pole) because this morning when we woke up, we did not expect this speed.”

Palou, who also won the “500” pole in 2023, earned the 15th NTT P1 Award of his INDYCAR SERIES career. He became the first reigning “500” winner to claim the pole since Helio Castroneves in 2010.

The Spaniard will see a fellow Indianapolis 500 champion alongside him on the front row, as 2016 winner Alexander Rossi qualified second – his best qualifying performance among his 11 “500” starts – at 231.990 in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet of Ed Carpenter Racing.

Another driver earning his career-best Indy 500 start, Team Penske newcomer David Malukas, will start on the outside of the front row after qualifying third at 231.877 mph in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. Malukas’ previous-best start was seventh last year for AJ Foyt Racing.

Felix Rosenqvist qualified fourth at 231.375 in the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda of Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian. It’s the second-best “500” start in Rosenqvist’s career, but the Swede couldn’t hide his disappointment after leading the opening round of qualifying (232.599) and the Fast 12 round (232.065), entering the Firestone Fast Six as the pole favorite.

“There was quite a big gap from run two to run three,” Rosenqvist said. “It felt good. It just didn’t seem like there was that much in it. It just didn’t go as fast.

“It’s a shame. It’s kind of déjà vu for me. I’ve had this three times now when I’ve gone into the last round and had to finish it off. It’s kind of like a curse. But it is what it is. We’ll just focus on the race.”

Santino Ferrucci qualified fifth at 230.846 in the No. 14 HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS Chevrolet of A.J. Foyt Enterprises. Pato O’Ward rounded out the Firestone Fast Six at 230.442 in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Six different teams are represented in the first two rows of the starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, May 24.

Rain washed out PPG Armed Forces Qualifying on Saturday, creating a pressure-packed format of one qualifying attempt per driver per round under sunny skies and air temperatures that climbed into the mid-80s Sunday. All 33 drivers participated in the first round, with the 12 fastest advancing to the Top 12 second round, which whittled the pole contenders to the Firestone Fast Six.

Palou was at a disadvantage in the first round due to his wife, Esther, drawing the 31st position in the qualifying order in the blind draw Friday evening. His attempt took place two hours, 19 minutes after teammate Scott Dixon – who drew the first starting position – made his attempt in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Air and track temperatures were around 5 and 10 degrees higher, respectively, for Palou’s run, and he barely earned a transfer to the Top 12 after ending up 11th in the first round with a four-lap average of 231.155. But he climbed to second in the Top 12 at 231.665 behind Rosenqvist due to his Chip Ganassi Racing crew already accustomed to tuning the car for the peak heat of the day.

“I have to say being on the 31st – thanks to my wife, by the way for drawing that number – I think being there allowed us to work on those conditions,” Palou said. “It’s not easy to do everything the way this team is executing.”

Next up is practice from 1-3 p.m. ET Monday (FS1, FOX One, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls).

The 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 24 (10 a.m. ET, FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls).