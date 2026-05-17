Christian Rasmussen Fastest In Pre-Qualifying Practice At Indianapolis 500

Christian Rasmussen turns some fast laps in Sunday morning’s pre-qualifying practice — Photo by Travis Hinkle | IMS Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Fourteen of the 33 cars that will participate in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 qualifications turned laps in Sunday morning’s pre-qualifying practice session. Christian Rasmussen of ECR was the fastest at 232.255 miles per…...



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