  • May 18, 2026
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Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Report

Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Report Two days of Qualifying were compressed into one on Sunday at the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 due to a full rain out on Saturday. With a solid first run, Pato advanced to Top 12 Qualifying and again into the Firestone Fast 6. He and the No…....

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