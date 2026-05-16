TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR – Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #4 Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Indianapolis 500

2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

Speedway, Indiana

Fast Friday Report

May 15, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA (May 15, 2026) – Scott McLaughlin and his No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet were the quickest car and driver combination on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval on Fast Friday. On a day that the turbo-boost was cranked up from 1.3 to 1.5 bar and laps without the aid of another car were the name of the game, it was the “Yellow Submarine” and McLaughlin that set the pace. The 2024 pole-winner went 232.674mph to top the non-tow timesheet (one lap) and 232.572mph over the course of a simulated four-lap qualification run.

“It’s better than going upside down. That was the last time I was here on this boost level. I’m really proud of the execution. The Pennzoil Chevy was solid. The guys (Malukas and Newgarden) ran before, so we sort of knew what the balance we needed to hit, so we got a really good test point there for the team. We’ll go back and scratch our heads a little bit more. It’s only going to get harder as the weekend goes on. It’s going to get hotter and with rain coming as well. We’ve got to make every run count, and I felt like that was my best run of the weekend. Really happy to do that at that boost level.”

Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #4 No-Tow Timesheet

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Friday, May 15, 2026

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Alexander Rossi

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR:

Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 Java House Chevy for ECR. Set to qualify for his 11th 500 this weekend. Second quick today. Sixth on the no-tow.

THE MODERATOR: Sixth fastest on the no-tow.

Alex, your thoughts on the day today?

You guys ready to go for the weekend?

ALEX ROSSI: Yeah, it will depend on what we get weather-wise, right? That’s the name of the game around here.

We’ve run a lot this week. We must have done the most laps because I can promise you we are behind everyone on the amount of tires we have, but that’s okay.

THE MODERATOR: Questions.

Q. You feel okay over your engine?

ALEX ROSSI: I never felt bad with my engine. We didn’t change it, because DOP. We changed it because the hybrid broke on Saturday.

Q. We’ll just leave it at that.

ALEX ROSSI: Yep.

Q. The all-important question: How your four-lap sims?

ALEX ROSSI: Pretty good from our side. I think we — our biggest issue last year in qualifying was we had quite a bit of fall-off from one to four, and that was a big focus to try and figure that out without giving up too much of the pop on the first lap or two. So we were pretty content with how that went.

It’s obviously going to be condition-dependent and choosing the right package for those conditions, but that’s what much smarter people other than me, that’s what they are for. I can’t even put a sentence today, so Lord knows I couldn’t choose a downforce level.

Yeah, I think we’re in a good spot on the 20 side.

Q. You talked about how you’ve run the most laps this week, Alex. Why is that? What has been the emphasis of being out there so much?

ALEX ROSSI: Really just because it’s been such a variance in conditions, so really trying to put ourselves in all of the different scenarios. Race running in the hot. Q-sims in the hot. Race running in the cold. Q-sims in the cold.

Like, you look at Sunday’s weather for a week from race day, and like, it looks potentially kind of cool and overcast, but earlier in the week it was looking pretty warm. It’s just one of those months in Indianapolis where, you know, you get two or three days of consistency, and then it flips on its head.

So just to be out there running so that you know what to expect when it comes, and you’re not surprised by anything.

Tune-In Guide

Saturday, May 16 (PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend)

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 8:30am (ET)/7:30am (CT)/6:30am (MT)/5:30am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Day 1 – 11am (ET)/10am (CT)/9am (MT)/8am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Day 1 – 2pm (ET)/1pm (CT)/noon (MT)/11am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Day 1 – 4pm (ET)/3pm (CT)/2pm (MT)/1pm (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday, May 17 (PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend)

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 1pm (ET)/7:30am (CT)/6:30am (MT)/5:30am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Day 2 – 4pm (ET)/3pm (CT)/2pm (MT)/1pm (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Chevrolet History at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

General Motors Wins – 18

Chevrolet Wins – 13

2024 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2023 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2015 – Juan Montoya – Team Penske

2013 – Tony Kanaan – KV Racing Technology-SH Racing

2002 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Al Unser, Jr. – Galles/Kraco

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Arie Luyendyk – Doug Shierson Racing

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

Oldsmobile Wins – 5

2001 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2000 – Juan Montoya – Chip Ganassi Racing

1999 – Kenny Brack – A.J. Foyt Racing

1998 – Eddie Cheever, Jr. – Team Cheever

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

General Motors Poles – 20

Chevrolet Poles – 14

2025 – Robert Shwartzman – PREMA Racing

2024 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2015 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2014 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2013 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2012 – Ryan Briscoe – Team Penske

2002 – Bruno Junqueira – Chip Ganassi Racing

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Oldsmobile Poles – 5

2001 – Scott Sharp – Kelley Racing

2000 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

1999 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

1998 – Billy Boat – A.J. Foyt Racing

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

Buick Poles – 1

1992 – Roberto Guerrero – King Motorsports

General Motors Podiums – 54

Chevrolet Podiums – 38

Chevrolet Driver Podiums – Emerson Fittipaldi (4), Helio Castroneves (3), Josef Newgarden (3), Pato O’Ward (3), Tony Kanaan (2), Arie Luyendyk (2), Rick Mears (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Michael Andretti (1), Ed Carpenter (1), Santino Ferrucci (1),Felipe Giaffone (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Charlie Kimball (1), David Malukas (1), Juan Montoya (1), Carlos Munoz (1), Bob Rahal (1), Paul Tracy (1), Al Unser (1)

Chevrolet Team Podiums – Team Penske (15), Arrow McLaren (3), A.J. Foyt Racing (2), Andretti Global (2), ECR (2), Galles Racing (2), KV Racing Technology (2), Patrick Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Doug Shierson Racing (1), Granatelli Racing (1), Kraco Enterprises (1), Mo Nunn Racing (1), Newman Haas Racing (1), Team Green (1), Walker Racing (1)

Oldsmobile – 15

Oldsmobile Driver Podiums – Buddy Lazier (2), Jeff Ward (2), Michael Andretti (1), Billy Boat (1), Kenny Brack (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (1), Gil de Ferran (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Steve Knapp (1), Arie Luyendyk (1), Juan Montoya (1), Eliseo Salazar (1)

Oldsmobile Team Podiums – A.J. Foyt (3), Hemelgarn Racing (2), Team Cheever (2), Team Penske (2), Treadway Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), ISM Racing (1), Team Green (1), Pagan Racing (1)

Buick – 1

Buick Driver Podiums – Al Unser (1)

Buick Team Podiums – Team Menard (1)

General Motors Laps Led – 3709

Chevrolet Laps Led – 2699

Chevrolet Driver Laps Led – Emerson Fittipaldi (348), Mario Andretti (193), Simon Pagenaud (169), Ed Carpenter (144), Will Power (140), Tony Kanaan (133), Michael Andretti (132), Rick Mears (119), Helio Castroneves (98), Pato O’Ward (96), Danny Sullivan (95), Marco Andretti (90), Scott Dixon (87), Conor Daly (82), Josef Newgarden (69), Rinus VeeKay (65), Scott McLaughlin (64), Al Unser Jr. (52), Felix Rosenqvist (47), Arie Luyendyk (37), Bob Rahal (36), Bruno Junqueira (32), Alexander Rossi (30), Al Unser (27), Juan Montoya (26), A.J. Allmendinger (23), Sting Ray Robb (23), Ryan Briscoe (15), Gil de Ferran (13), Santino Ferrucci (12), Felipe Giaffone (12), James Hinchcliffe (12), Carlos Munoz (12), Alex Barron (10), Charlie Kimball (10), Christian Rasmussen (9), Robert Shwartzman (8), Spencer Pigot (7), JR Hildebrand (6), Callum Ilott (6), Oliver Askew (4), Kevin Cogan (4), Sage Karam (4), Kyle Larson (4), Jack Harvey (3), Scott Sharp (3), Rubens Barrichello (2), David Malukas (2)

Chevrolet Team Laps Led – Team Penske (1019), Newman Haas Racing (325), ECR (306), Chip Ganassi Racing (179), Arrow McLaren (168), Patrick Racing (158), Andretti Global (140), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (85), A.J. Foyt Racing (56), Galles Racing (56), KV Racing Technology (43), Doug Shierson Racing (37), Kraco Enterprises (35), Mo Nunn Racing (35), Juncos Hollinger Racing (18), King Motorsports (15), Prema Racing (8), Blair Racing (7), Kelley Racing (4), Team Cheever (3)

Oldsmobile Laps Led – 996

Oldsmobile Driver Laps Led: Juan Montoya (167), Arie Luyendyk (129), Greg Ray (116), Kenny Brack (89), Tony Stewart (78), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (76), Helio Castroneves (52), Jeff Ward (52), Robby Gordon (50), John Paul, Jr. (39), Mark Dismore (29), Gil de Ferran (27), Buddy Lazier (27), Michael Andretti (16), Robbie Buhl (16), Billy Boat (13), Jimmy Vasser (5), Buzz Calkins (4), Sam Schmidt (4), Davey Hamilton (3), Scott Goodyear (2), Robbie McGehee (2)

Oldsmobile Team Laps Led : Team Menard (207), Chip Ganassi Racing (185), Treadway Racing (137), Team Cheever (125), A.J. Foyt Racing (124), Team Penske (79), Team Pelfrey (39), Kelley Racing (29), Hemelgarn Racing (27), Genoa Racing (18), Team Green (16), Bradley Racing (4), Nienhouse Motorsports (3), Pagan Racing (3)

Buick Laps Led – 14

Buick Driver Laps Led: Jim Crawford (8), Al Unser (4), Scott Brayton (1), Stephane Gregoire (1)

Buick Team Laps Led: King Motorsports (8), Team Menard (4), Brayton Engineering (1), Formula Project (1)

Manufacturer History at the Indianapolis 500

Wins (with competition)

27 – Offenhauser (1976, 1975, 1974, 1973, 1972, 1968, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1953, 1952, 1951, 1950, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1941, 1937, 1935)

18 – General Motors

13 – Chevrolet (2024, 2023, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2002, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

12 – Miller (1938, 1936, 1934, 1933, 1932, 1931, 1930, 1929, 1928, 1926, 1923, 1922)

10 – Honda (2025, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2005, 2004)

10 – Cosworth (1987, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1979, 1978)

8 – Ford (1996, 1995, 1971, 1970, 1969, 1967, 1965)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

3 – Duesenberg (1927, 1925, 1924

3 – Peugeot (1919, 1918, 1913)

2 – Mercedes (1994, 1915

2 – Maserati (1940, 1939)

2 – Frontenac (1921, 1920)

1 – Toyota (2003)

1 – Foyt (1977

1 – Sparks (1946)

1 – Delage (1914)

1 – National (1912)

1 – Marmon (1911)

Earned Poles (with competition)

23 – General Motors

18 – Offenhauser (1976, 1973, 1972, 1971, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1953, 1950, 1946, 1937)

14 – Miller (1938, 1935, 1934, 1933, 1932, 1930, 1929, 1928, 1927, 1926, 1925, 1924, 1923, 1922)

14 – Chevrolet (2025, 2024, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2002, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

9 – Cosworth (1986, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1979, 1978, 1977)

8 – Honda (2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2005, 2004)

7 – Ford (1993, 1970, 1969, 1967, 1966, 1965, 1964)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

4 – Buick (1996, 1995, 1992, 1985)

3 – Ballot (1921, 1920, 1919)

2 – Foyt (1975, 1974)

2 – Novi (1951, 1949)

2 – Winfield (1948, 1940)

2 – Maserati (1947, 1941)

2 – Sparks (1939, 1936)

2 – Wisconsin (1912, 1911)

1 – Toyota (2003)

1 – Mercedes (1994)

1 – Pratt & Whitney (1968)

1 – Cummins (1952)

1 – Studebaker (1931)

1 – Peugeot (1916)

1 – Stutz (1915)

1 – Sunbeam (1914)

1 – Mercer (1913)