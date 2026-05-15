  • May 15, 2026
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Texas Roadhouse Joins Abel Motorsports for 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 15, 2026) – Louisville KY based, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has joined forces with Abel Motorsports and Jacob Abel to take on the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Known nationwide for their legendary hospitality, high-energy atmosphere, and of course their rolls – Texas Roadhouse now brings that same spirit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway…....

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