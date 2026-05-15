Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice Report – Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis 500
Speedway, IN – May14, 2026
Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Chevrolet
Rank – 23rd
Speed – 223.026 mph
Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Pennzoil Chevrolet
Rank- 12th
Speed – 224.979 mph
David Malukas, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet
Rank – 20th
Speed – 223.391 mph
FAST FRIDAY: To prepare for the PPG Armed Forces Qualifying weekend, teams will receive the increase in boost for tomorrow’s practice session. The day has become known as “Fast Friday” because speeds around the 2.5-mile oval will increase to well over 230 mph.
THEY SAID IT: “Solid day in qualifying (trim). Overall, the Pennzoil Chevy feels pretty strong in race trim and now qualifying trim. Always a nervous sort of energy before you drop it in qual trim. We’ll find out again tomorrow when we turn up the boost. Overall, the Chevy power feels good and the car feels in a nice spot. We’ll see what we have come tomorrow.”
– Scott McLaughlin