SLU MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH JOSH SCHERTZ NAMED GRAND MARSHAL FOR 10th ANNUAL BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 MADISON, Ill. (May 15, 2026) – Saint Louis University men’s basketball head coach Josh Schertz will serve as grand marshal as he exchanges the court for the track at the 10th annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on June 7. In his role…...



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