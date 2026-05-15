SLU MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH JOSH SCHERTZ NAMED GRAND MARSHAL FOR 10th ANNUAL BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 MADISON, Ill. (May 15, 2026) – Saint Louis University men’s basketball head coach Josh Schertz will serve as grand marshal as he exchanges the court for the track at the 10th annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on June 7. In his role…...
SLU MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH JOSH SCHERTZ NAMED GRAND MARSHAL FOR 10TH ANNUAL BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500
- World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
- Patrick Stephan
- May 15, 2026
- 4 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.