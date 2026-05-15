Racing Legend Mario Andretti enjoys some ice cream during 2-hour rain delay on “Fast Friday” — BRUCE MARTIN Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS — “Fast Friday” at the Indianapolis 500 is finally underway as the track is dried and the green flag has waved to start practice at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. The session was…...
Indianapolis 500 ‘Fast Friday’ Is Underway After 2-Hour Delay For Rain
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 15, 2026
- 3 minutes read
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