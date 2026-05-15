  • May 16, 2026
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Felix Rosenqvist Turns ‘Fast Friday’ Into ‘Fast Fro Day’ At Indianapolis 500

Felix Rosenqvist — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Felix Rosenqvist of Meyer Shank Racing turned Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway into “Fast Fro Day.” The driver of the No. 60 Honda had the fastest speed of the day at 233.372 miles per hour. But more importantly, Rosenqvist had the fastest four-lap…...

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