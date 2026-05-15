Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Day 4 Practice Report

The last practice ahead of Qualifying – popularly known as Fast Friday – saw increased speeds as teams were allowed to increase the turbocharger boost.

After a two-hour rain delay, all four Arrow McLaren Chevrolets hit the track amid cooler temperatures for Qualifying simulation runs with both Pato and Nolan finishing in the top 10 on the speed chart.

Pato, Nolan, Christian and Ryan return to the track again Saturday morning for the first day of Qualifying for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, which begins at 11:00 a.m. ET on FS2.

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P8, 232.427 mph

Total Laps: 22

“We are ready for Qualifying. Fast Friday went smoothly for us, so now we are down to the last little bit we can find in the car to put it together for this weekend.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P10, 232.416 mph

Total Laps: 22

“It was another very smooth day for us on the 6. It feels really good with the balance of the car. Now we’re just focused on executing all of the small details, but we’re in the balance window that we want to be in. I’m really happy with our day today.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P19, 231.936 mph

Total Laps: 25

“Long day. We started off quite well, got a little confused in the middle of the day and then had a good run at the end. I think we’re in a decent spot. We’ll just need to go out there and execute on our Qualifying run.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay – No. 31 PrizePicks Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P31, 231.067 mph

Total Laps: 26

“Overall, just a tough day. We took big swings at it with set up being all over the map there. The car is balanced, we just can’t seem to find the speed of our teammates. We’ll keep digging and hope Qualifying weekend brings us some pleasant surprises.”