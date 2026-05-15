Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Day 3 Practice Report

Arrow McLaren continued to climb the timing pylon during Practice week for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, with Pato claiming P1 with a top speed of 227.308 mph today.



With three days of practice in the books, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES next turns up the boost at Fast Friday as the teams make their final preparations for Qualifying weekend.



Hear from the four Arrow McLaren drivers as they continue to dial in the pace and balance.



Remaining Session Times:

Practice : Friday, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS2); 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET (FS1); 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

: Friday, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS2); 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET (FS1); 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET (FS2) Practice : Saturday, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. ET (FS2)

: Saturday, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. ET (FS2) Qualifying Day 1 : Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET (FS2); 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET (FS1); 4:00 – 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX)

: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET (FS2); 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET (FS1); 4:00 – 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX) Practice: Final 15: Sunday, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Sunday, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET (FS2) Practice: Top 12: Sunday, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Sunday, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS2) Qualifying: Final 15: Sunday, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET (FOX) Qualifying: Top 12: Sunday, 5:00 – 6:35 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, 5:00 – 6:35 p.m. ET (FOX) Firestone Fast Six: Sunday, 6:35 – 7:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, 6:35 – 7:00 p.m. ET (FOX) Practice: Monday, May 18, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, May 18, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS1) Carb Day: Friday, May 22, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, May 22, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (FS1) Race Tune-In: Sunday, May 24: 10:00 a.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 24: 10:00 a.m. ET (FOX) Green Flag: Sunday, May 24: 12:45 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P1, 227.308 mph

Total Laps: 43



“The starting point has been one of the best balances that I’ve had, at least for the first few qualifying sims that we’ve done into Qualifying weekend. I have had it in the past where it felt good on the low temperatures but then things do change. We will see what we’ve got tomorrow, but hopefully it is good enough.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay – No. 31 PrizePicks Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P13, 224.611 mph

Total Laps: 44



“Today we made good gains just in time before switching to qualifying sim. After being a day behind, it’s good that we have a car under me in traffic that I like. Unfortunately, we didn’t really get to do a proper qualifying sim, so we’re going to have to wait until Fast Friday to get that in.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P18, 223.858 mph

Total Laps: 51



“A very calm, collected, good day at the Speedway. Made progress. Race running was all right. Switched over to qualifying sims. Did some good, consistent runs, and we’re ready for Fast Friday. Feeling good with where we are. We know what we need to improve, and we know how to improve it. We were quite conservative today intentionally. We’re going to have a good shot at a very fun weekend, and we’re going to be running on both days for sure.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P28, 222.415 mph

Total Laps: 57



“It was a good day. The last day obviously before Fast Friday, so we got some qualifying sims in there at the end. I think we left off at a good spot. All four cars are pretty happy with the balance. Obviously some more speed will come tomorrow, so we’ll see how that goes, but so far, it feels very nice.”