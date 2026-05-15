Academy Award-Winning Actor Brendan FraserNamed Indy 500 Honorary Starter Will Star in Upcoming Motion Picture ‘Pressure’ From Focus Features in Theaters May 29 INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 15, 2026) – Brendan Fraser, star of the highly anticipated upcoming film “Pressure,” will serve as honorary starter for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving…...
Academy Award-Winning Actor Brendan Fraser Named Indy 500 Honorary Starter
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway PR
- Patrick Stephan
- May 15, 2026
- 5 minutes read
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