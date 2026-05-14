Tomorrow at the Track: Thursday, May 14

Thursday, May 14

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 13, 2026) – Information about the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge practice track activity Thursday, May 14 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE:

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

Noon-6 p.m.: Practice (all cars)

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $25. The General Admission ticket will provide the opportunity to move between the IMS infield viewing mounds and first-come, first-served access to select grandstands to view racing action from different vantage points. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 10, Gate 10A.

PARKING: Free public parking is available in IMS Infield Turn 3 and Lot 7 (North 40) accessible only via Gate 10 from 30th Street. Free ADA accessible parking is available in West Museum Lot, Flag Lot, Tower Lot and Northwest Gravel. Free motorcycle parking is also available in the South Carousel Lot via Gate 2.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete your ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during your event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. A Cash-to-Card machine, which converts paper money to a temporary debit card, will be in Pagoda Plaza. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

MUSEUM: The IMS Museum is open 10 a.m-5 p.m. General Admission tickets are $25 for adults, Seniors (55 or older) are $23 and Military are $18. Tickets can be purchase online at imsmuseum.org.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

9:30-10:30 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Media Bullpen, Trackside Garages 16-17

Drivers scheduled to attend: 9:30 a.m. Marcus Ericsson, Kyle Kirkwood, Will Power; 9:40 a.m.: Romain Grosjean, Dennis Hauger; 9:50 a.m.: Ed Carpenter, Christian Rasmussen, Alexander Rossi; 10 a.m.: Conor Daly, Jack Harvey, Ryan Hunter-Reay. Contact Dave Furst at dfurst@indycar.com for additional information.

10:30-10:45 a.m.: Party Animals Visit, ECR Garage Area, Row C, Garages 23-30

Riyan Rodriguez, Sean Fluke, Mike Vavasis, Bret Helton and Dalton Ponce, members of the Party Animals, part of the Banana Ball Championship, will visit IMS before their game at Victory Field on Friday evening. After a combination of two-seater and Pace Car rides, the players will visit ECR drivers Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen for an up-close look at their Indy 500 cars.

6 p.m.: End of Day Media Availability, Fourth Floor, DEX Imaging Media Center

Selected drivers based on the top on-track stories of the day.

Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83872740353?pwd=a3FgP2XbkRoDV7qjCUd6brxaAb7jBY.1

Meeting ID: 838 7274 0353

Passcode: 880892

6-8 p.m.: Coca-Cola Indianapolis 500 Porch Party, Westfield Farmers Market, 220 S. Union St., Westfield

Each Porch Party features unique offerings for residents, including exclusive, branded kits, educational sessions and themed literature. Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel will attend. Each community Porch Party is free and open to the public to attend. Contact Suzi Elliott at selliott@brickyard.com more additional information.