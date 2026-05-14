  • May 14, 2026
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Third Day Indianapolis 500 Practice Halfway Report

Three-time Indy 500 Pole winner Ed Carpenter lights up the tires leaving his pit box — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – It’s 3 p.m. Eastern Time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and that means the Day 3 Indianapolis 500 Practice Halfway Report. Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren has the fastest speed at 227.308…...

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