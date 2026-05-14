TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR – Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #2 Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbrdige

2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

Speedway, Indiana

Practice Day (Wednesday) Report

May 13, 2026

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 13, 2026) – For the second straight day, Conor Daly in the No. 23 DRR KINGSPAN Chevrolet was the quickest of the Bowtie-backed drivers, and on this day, was the quickest on the overall timesheet at 228.080mph, the first lap north of 228mph this month. Pato O’Ward topped the non-tow timesheet in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet with an unaided lap of 221.409mph.

“We weren’t even flat on that lap, so I don’t know, the car feels pretty good,” said Daly after going over 228mph. “The Kingspan ARCO Chevy feels really good. Honestly, it was very exciting out there too. I saw more side-by-side racing out there on that run than I’ve seen in practice for a long time, so it’s good.”

“It was a smooth day today,” said O’Ward after turning the fastest no-tow lap of the day. “We worked through our program and got everything ready for Fast Friday. We’ll keep working at it and dialing in the race trim, which will be key for hotter track temperatures.”

Daly was joined in the top 10 by David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Chevrolet and Santino Ferrucci in the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet.

Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Christian Rasmussen in the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Caio Collet in the No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet, Malukas, and Rinus VeeKay in the No. 76 WedBush – JHR – DRR Chevrolet made it seven Chevrolet-powered drivers in the top 10 non-tow laps

Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #2 Timesheet

Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #2 No-Tow Timesheet

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Jack Harvey

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Marcus, you’re good to go.

Jack Harvey also joins us, driver of the No. 24 DRR INVST Chevrolet for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. Race day will be his ninth start in the Indy 500. Best finish at 9th back in 2020.

Some of the quick notes on today, some 79 laps, I think, turned today. A lot of work for you guys. What did you learn?

JACK HARVEY: Nice. What have we learned? We did some science experiments early in the day in qualifying configuration. That’s certainly not a max of what we can do. We were actually quicker yesterday.

One of the things about a single event team is we have to really be able to trust all of our data sets and everything that we’re seeing in the softwares that we have available, and I would say we’re still trying to validate some of that.

I think what that meant was we did some data gathering, and then the knock-on effect is we’re probably a set or two behind on some of our race running. Then once we got out there again in traffic today, from when we rolled back out to rolling back to the garage, I thought we made really pretty decent progress.

Yeah, overall feeling pretty happy.

THE MODERATOR: Both cars look really good.

JACK HARVEY: Conor was flying this morning. He has been every day in all fairness. I’ve been teammates with Conor second time at least. First time was in 2013. So I’ve known this guy a long time. I know how good he is. Certainly very talented and deserves to be racing more than one time a year. It’s nice that he’s showing it.

Q. Jack, if you want something to change with the cars, how much do your notes from last year actually help with this year? Is it almost entirely similar, or is there something crazy that’s been changed like the Firestone compound or something like that?

JACK HARVEY: No, nothing really. I don’t know with like specifically what you’re referencing, but at least from my side, it doesn’t feel a lot different.

I mean, it’s been a year. It’s not like we’re doing this every weekend to really dive into the minor details. Everything feels in a decent window. We were good last year, and so far this month we’ve been good again.

Q. Of all the things you had to work on Tuesday and Wednesday, running here yesterday and today, how much have you been able to get through all of your program? Or have you gotten through everything?

JACK HARVEY: I don’t think anybody ever gets quite through anything they want to do. One of my favorite parts of every engineering meeting is here’s what we want to do and here’s what we’re going to actually get through. They’re two pretty different things normally.

I mean, pretty satisfied on the whole. There’s a lot of track time. I don’t think typically we have enough tires to fulfill all of the track time that is available. However, with everything that we have methodically tried to work through and around, yeah, overall, like I said, just maybe one set of tires behind in our race configuration and whatnot and just kind of the test items in that department.

But in terms of what we’re achieving in qualifying configuration, I feel like we’re, pun intended, but right on track.

Q. Last one from me on the lighter side, have you bought any of the new Parkside INDYCAR cards, and have you bought anything good?

JACK HARVEY: I’m waiting for the hobby boxes to come out. I haven’t had any success with Blasters or Hangers or anything like that, but I will absolutely be getting amongst that for sure.

Q. How’s your car in race running traffic? I know Conor has been heavily working on that the last two days, and you’ve kind of been good on the no-tow. So how’s your car in race trim?

JACK HARVEY: I think it’s pretty good on the whole. I was suffering with quite a lot of extra under steer out of turn 4, a little bit in 3, but a lot in 4. That was more so affecting my runs. 1 and 2 looked like, for most people, a bit more comfortable today in general, I would say.

So pretty clear issue that we’re trying to fix, and I think we made a lot of progress and headway into actually working on that issue. Like I said, I think Conor is just a little bit further along on his race stuff because that’s what he’s been focusing on.

Again, for a two-car team before the month started, if you said that one guy was going to get to focus on this, another team is going to focus on that, it’s kind of the dream scenario, especially on all the ovals and everything like that, just Conor’s feedback because of what he’s able to do with the car.

We’ll see how far along on the program he got. Then if we kind of just accelerate a little bit of what we had planned and just jump to where he was, but so far we’ve done a couple of the AVA tests on directionally where we wanted to go, which is also what he did, and seems to be working well.

So far, again, from a two-car team for a single event, this is working how you would want it to.

Q. When Conor was in here yesterday, he talked about how you guys are trying opposite strategies in setup given the fact that you guys and your teams and your cars haven’t been on track yet. How has that gone so far, and how do you accumulate the data for yourself to figure out what’s what going into the weekend?

JACK HARVEY: I think we’re working together as two entries within one team, like excellent so far. Nothing has been hidden. Everything’s been super firm. We all talk about it. We discuss it, and we kind of just divide and conquer.

No, it’s working really well. In terms of trying to figure out what’s good for us both, it’s just staring at the computer screen and working with engineers and trying to dive through everyone’s notes and long conversations between us all. I sit directly opposite him in a garage, and we both share a lot.

We’ll see how the rest of the month pans out, but it’s going exactly how you would hope it would go.

Q. Were you able to get those hot stops in today too?

JACK HARVEY: Yes.

Q. What’s the importance of doing those?

JACK HARVEY: Yeah, we did. The guys out there did a really good job of year two of Dreyer, second year of only doing the Indy 500 as my race for the season. Last year I wasn’t sure if it’s an advantage or not. I think the Dreyer & Reinbold guys are so good in pit lane, I don’t think it’s that big of a disadvantage.

Even our stops today were pretty smooth, pretty seamless, the more reps they get come race day, the better they’ll get. It’s not like they’ve got a huge range here. Their range is right in the window. From my observations and working with Fox and being in pit lane pit stops, being consistent is an absolute premium right now, and that’s more so been our focus.

We don’t need one heroic stop followed by a disaster. Realistically we need two good, even if they’re not great, but just two good stops. It seems that the two good and one bad can still completely unravel a race. So the focus has just been on consistency and methodically just getting better.

Q. In the past we’d see Indy 500 one-off teams might be different guys every year that they’re able to find that want to be part of the effort, but with your team it’s the same group of guys every year. Just what’s the comfort level for a driver to know these guys know what they’re doing?

JACK HARVEY: I mean, there’s only a couple of people in my crew that are even different than last year. Again, probably a little bit by design in all fairness. I think people don’t understand how complete of a race team Dreyer & Reinbold is. They absolutely are ready to race full-time if an opportunity presents itself, at least with how they structure their team and a lot of the core fundamental people they have.

Yeah, we only get to do one race right now, but it’s an annual effort to be good here, and we made some, what I totally believe are some great hires, acquiring some new people. I think for anyone who knows Dennis and spent any time talking to him, you know what his passion is for this place. The you go into his garage, and it’s like a mini shrine, it’s Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it’s pretty cool.

It’s his passion, and we’re going to go try to deliver him that win.

Q. And just the history and tradition of the Indy 500 one-offs, they’re very important to this race, to the field of 33. To be able to be part of that, how important is that to you?

JACK HARVEY: This is everything I work for, in all fairness. I love doing the opportunity that I have with Fox and being in pit lane and being in the commentary booth for INDY NXT, but being a racing driver is what I wanted to do from when I was 9 years old and started go-karts, and this is where we spent all our time, energy, resources, effort goes into the Indy 500.

I think without single entries, you’re not going to be at 33 cars, period. So clearly, to the history of this place, the tradition of this place — and I’m talking explicitly only at the Indy 500 — you need the one-off cars. Until more teams or charters become a bigger thing for this race, you need the one-off entries.

To be honest with you, I can’t think of a better team to do it with than Dreyer & Reinbold racing. They’ve got beautiful race cars. They do all their body work. I think we found some speed in some other areas. I think generally we’re all excited to try to have — I think we were good last month of May, but I think we can do a bit better.

Q. Jack, two questions for you. Number one, you’re just doing the majority of the season TV work at the microphone. How do you stay personally prepared for this race? You do a lot of simulator work?

JACK HARVEY: Well, I guess yes and no. Simulator is like Pandora’s box a little bit. If you’re going to really dive into that and open that, you have to spend a lot of time, energy, and resources to be able to really correlate it well and then therefore trust the information.

I would say as a team for us right now with the experience we all have being at IMS, it’s not where we spend a lot of focus. We have a lot of simulation software programs, but in terms of actually driving on a simulator, it’s not something we as a team spend a lot of time doing.

In terms of my prep, I never stop working out mostly because you never know when an INDYCAR opportunity might present itself. So I felt physically ready to go all year.

And then in preparation for this, which is a lot of onboard and data analysis, honestly I have our share link. So a lot during the day when I’m just hanging out and don’t know what else to do, I just kind of look at data and look at the onboard footage and just try to be as prepared as we can.

Q. And the second question is a little bit personal, just to clear my confusion. Can you explain your nickname Hollywood?

JACK HARVEY: Maybe someone else can explain it to me. That’s maybe a question for Townsend Bell and Will Buxton. The general story is it all started in Barber. Actually, I wasn’t even at the center of — I don’t know what word, shenanigans maybe.

It started when I was trying to push forward Bookie Bookston because Bookie’s is right by the track and it’s awesome. Anyway, Will went and loved it, and we started pushing that. Somehow Hollywood Harvey started to get a ring. I did the worst thing you could do, I said I didn’t like it on TV, and then James kept absolutely nailing me with it. Then everyone in our graphics department at Fox and suddenly throughout the open test, it went from Jack “Hollywood” Harvey to Hollywood Harvey and then just Hollywood, and then here we are. So yeah.

Q. There have been some amazing British and English drivers that have raced in this race, and obviously you’re part of the crew that’s really leading it this year. What would a win mean in the wider motorsports context in British Motorsports? You had a reason to be close in 2018 and pushing on and doing amazing work and increasing the presence of INDYCAR in the UK. What would a win mean for that?

JACK HARVEY: I think a lot about what winning would mean. Truthfully, I think it’s hard to ever put into words exactly what it is. You hear all the previous champions say you don’t know what it means, but actually I could pretty much imagine what it means. I live in Indy enough of the year to know what winning in this community does for you, the motorsport community worldwide.

I think it would be really cool to have another Brit on the board and continue to raise the profile and presence of INDYCAR in the UK. I think what we have as an on-track product right now is awesome. I know there’s a Spaniard who seems to be just unbeatable, but I think our racing is awesome.

So if we can just keep growing that in the UK, I think we’ll pull so many people from Formula One, just the people who want to watch a real battle, just people going head to head and pushing all the time.

To be one of the people who have won the Indy 500 and have come from the UK, they’re legends. They’re like my sporting heroes. Yeah, that would be pretty cool.

Q. Then just away from the track, actually a promotion for Lincoln. I’m hoping for one as well.

JACK HARVEY: Did we do the double on you this year?

Q. It was two draws.

JACK HARVEY: I’m just making up stuff there.

Q. How is it balancing that commitment alongside all the TV stuff you do and preparing for this? It’s a very busy schedule you’ve got, but all good?

JACK HARVEY: It’s awesome. My life at the minute is as good as it could. If you could think of making it better in some way, it’s not clear to me how. The only thing that is really going to make it better is if we win this race in 14 days or something — no. Probably like 10 days, I guess.

I mean, Lincoln season has been a historic one for us. It’s been one that I’ll remember forever. For anyone that doesn’t know what I’m talking about, me and my parents became very small equity shareholders in my hometown soccer team, a team that I followed for most of my life, about 10 months ago.

Foreign concept in America, I don’t know if America maybe, they got promoted into the league above them, which it’s not really a concept here. People have their franchises. But essentially it’s like a Triple-A team stepping up to the majors.

Now the league below the English Premier League, it’s called the Championship. Watch Ted Lasso, they explain things perfectly. 65 years since they’ve been at this level. That is a lifetime for most of the fans and stuff like that.

For our first year into — it’s ridiculous to call us soccer owners because the percentage is hilarious. But to have won the league the way we did and whatnot, it’s something I’ll remember forever. It’s cheesy as hell, but it’s completely true. I was a fan. I was watching every game. Hard to put into words how cool that is when it’s your hometown team.

The reason we even did it in the first place was to make sure that that commitment from me, my parents, to our city that we’re so proud to be from very much remained front and center. Then when they got promoted, I went back to the game. I think it was in between — it was like right after Long Beach before the open test, which wasn’t perfect timing. When I told the team I was doing it, they were like please don’t get stuck.

But something that cool happens, you’ve got to be a part of it.

THE MODERATOR: They might be playing the Spurs next year.

JACK HARVEY: Ole, Ole, Ole, you know what I’m saying? It might be West Ham at this point. I don’t know. It’s a nice stadium that Tottenham has. They’ve got one of the best training facilities in the league, and they’ll be in the third division playing Bolton.

How’s your soccer knowledge, Dave?

THE MODERATOR: I just spit it out right there. That was pretty good. If you like Hollywood now, you’re going to love him tomorrow. We’ll see him in the bullpen tomorrow morning.

Chevrolet History at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

General Motors Wins – 18

Chevrolet Wins – 13

2024 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2023 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2015 – Juan Montoya – Team Penske

2013 – Tony Kanaan – KV Racing Technology-SH Racing

2002 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Al Unser, Jr. – Galles/Kraco

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Arie Luyendyk – Doug Shierson Racing

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

Oldsmobile Wins – 5

2001 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2000 – Juan Montoya – Chip Ganassi Racing

1999 – Kenny Brack – A.J. Foyt Racing

1998 – Eddie Cheever, Jr. – Team Cheever

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

General Motors Poles – 20

Chevrolet Poles – 14

2025 – Robert Shwartzman – PREMA Racing

2024 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2015 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2014 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2013 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2012 – Ryan Briscoe – Team Penske

2002 – Bruno Junqueira – Chip Ganassi Racing

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Oldsmobile Poles – 5

2001 – Scott Sharp – Kelley Racing

2000 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

1999 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

1998 – Billy Boat – A.J. Foyt Racing

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

Buick Poles – 1

1992 – Roberto Guerrero – King Motorsports

General Motors Podiums – 54

Chevrolet Podiums – 38

Chevrolet Driver Podiums – Emerson Fittipaldi (4), Helio Castroneves (3), Josef Newgarden (3), Pato O’Ward (3), Tony Kanaan (2), Arie Luyendyk (2), Rick Mears (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Michael Andretti (1), Ed Carpenter (1), Santino Ferrucci (1),Felipe Giaffone (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Charlie Kimball (1), David Malukas (1), Juan Montoya (1), Carlos Munoz (1), Bob Rahal (1), Paul Tracy (1), Al Unser (1)

Chevrolet Team Podiums – Team Penske (15), Arrow McLaren (3), A.J. Foyt Racing (2), Andretti Global (2), ECR (2), Galles Racing (2), KV Racing Technology (2), Patrick Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Doug Shierson Racing (1), Granatelli Racing (1), Kraco Enterprises (1), Mo Nunn Racing (1), Newman Haas Racing (1), Team Green (1), Walker Racing (1)

Oldsmobile – 15

Oldsmobile Driver Podiums – Buddy Lazier (2), Jeff Ward (2), Michael Andretti (1), Billy Boat (1), Kenny Brack (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (1), Gil de Ferran (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Steve Knapp (1), Arie Luyendyk (1), Juan Montoya (1), Eliseo Salazar (1)

Oldsmobile Team Podiums – A.J. Foyt (3), Hemelgarn Racing (2), Team Cheever (2), Team Penske (2), Treadway Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), ISM Racing (1), Team Green (1), Pagan Racing (1)

Buick – 1

Buick Driver Podiums – Al Unser (1)

Buick Team Podiums – Team Menard (1)

General Motors Laps Led – 3709

Chevrolet Laps Led – 2699

Chevrolet Driver Laps Led – Emerson Fittipaldi (348), Mario Andretti (193), Simon Pagenaud (169), Ed Carpenter (144), Will Power (140), Tony Kanaan (133), Michael Andretti (132), Rick Mears (119), Helio Castroneves (98), Pato O’Ward (96), Danny Sullivan (95), Marco Andretti (90), Scott Dixon (87), Conor Daly (82), Josef Newgarden (69), Rinus VeeKay (65), Scott McLaughlin (64), Al Unser Jr. (52), Felix Rosenqvist (47), Arie Luyendyk (37), Bob Rahal (36), Bruno Junqueira (32), Alexander Rossi (30), Al Unser (27), Juan Montoya (26), A.J. Allmendinger (23), Sting Ray Robb (23), Ryan Briscoe (15), Gil de Ferran (13), Santino Ferrucci (12), Felipe Giaffone (12), James Hinchcliffe (12), Carlos Munoz (12), Alex Barron (10), Charlie Kimball (10), Christian Rasmussen (9), Robert Shwartzman (8), Spencer Pigot (7), JR Hildebrand (6), Callum Ilott (6), Oliver Askew (4), Kevin Cogan (4), Sage Karam (4), Kyle Larson (4), Jack Harvey (3), Scott Sharp (3), Rubens Barrichello (2), David Malukas (2)

Chevrolet Team Laps Led – Team Penske (1019), Newman Haas Racing (325), ECR (306), Chip Ganassi Racing (179), Arrow McLaren (168), Patrick Racing (158), Andretti Global (140), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (85), A.J. Foyt Racing (56), Galles Racing (56), KV Racing Technology (43), Doug Shierson Racing (37), Kraco Enterprises (35), Mo Nunn Racing (35), Juncos Hollinger Racing (18), King Motorsports (15), Prema Racing (8), Blair Racing (7), Kelley Racing (4), Team Cheever (3)

Oldsmobile Laps Led – 996

Oldsmobile Driver Laps Led: Juan Montoya (167), Arie Luyendyk (129), Greg Ray (116), Kenny Brack (89), Tony Stewart (78), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (76), Helio Castroneves (52), Jeff Ward (52), Robby Gordon (50), John Paul, Jr. (39), Mark Dismore (29), Gil de Ferran (27), Buddy Lazier (27), Michael Andretti (16), Robbie Buhl (16), Billy Boat (13), Jimmy Vasser (5), Buzz Calkins (4), Sam Schmidt (4), Davey Hamilton (3), Scott Goodyear (2), Robbie McGehee (2)

Oldsmobile Team Laps Led : Team Menard (207), Chip Ganassi Racing (185), Treadway Racing (137), Team Cheever (125), A.J. Foyt Racing (124), Team Penske (79), Team Pelfrey (39), Kelley Racing (29), Hemelgarn Racing (27), Genoa Racing (18), Team Green (16), Bradley Racing (4), Nienhouse Motorsports (3), Pagan Racing (3)

Buick Laps Led – 14

Buick Driver Laps Led: Jim Crawford (8), Al Unser (4), Scott Brayton (1), Stephane Gregoire (1)

Buick Team Laps Led: King Motorsports (8), Team Menard (4), Brayton Engineering (1), Formula Project (1)

Manufacturer History at the Indianapolis 500

Wins (with competition)

27 – Offenhauser (1976, 1975, 1974, 1973, 1972, 1968, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1953, 1952, 1951, 1950, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1941, 1937, 1935)

18 – General Motors

13 – Chevrolet (2024, 2023, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2002, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

12 – Miller (1938, 1936, 1934, 1933, 1932, 1931, 1930, 1929, 1928, 1926, 1923, 1922)

10 – Honda (2025, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2005, 2004)

10 – Cosworth (1987, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1979, 1978)

8 – Ford (1996, 1995, 1971, 1970, 1969, 1967, 1965)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

3 – Duesenberg (1927, 1925, 1924

3 – Peugeot (1919, 1918, 1913)

2 – Mercedes (1994, 1915

2 – Maserati (1940, 1939)

2 – Frontenac (1921, 1920)

1 – Toyota (2003)

1 – Foyt (1977

1 – Sparks (1946)

1 – Delage (1914)

1 – National (1912)

1 – Marmon (1911)

Earned Poles (with competition)

23 – General Motors

18 – Offenhauser (1976, 1973, 1972, 1971, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1953, 1950, 1946, 1937)

14 – Miller (1938, 1935, 1934, 1933, 1932, 1930, 1929, 1928, 1927, 1926, 1925, 1924, 1923, 1922)

14 – Chevrolet (2025, 2024, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2002, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

9 – Cosworth (1986, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1979, 1978, 1977)

8 – Honda (2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2005, 2004)

7 – Ford (1993, 1970, 1969, 1967, 1966, 1965, 1964)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

4 – Buick (1996, 1995, 1992, 1985)

3 – Ballot (1921, 1920, 1919)

2 – Foyt (1975, 1974)

2 – Novi (1951, 1949)

2 – Winfield (1948, 1940)

2 – Maserati (1947, 1941)

2 – Sparks (1939, 1936)

2 – Wisconsin (1912, 1911)

1 – Toyota (2003)

1 – Mercedes (1994)

1 – Pratt & Whitney (1968)

1 – Cummins (1952)

1 – Studebaker (1931)

1 – Peugeot (1916)

1 – Stutz (1915)

1 – Sunbeam (1914)

1 – Mercer (1913)