  • May 14, 2026
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FOX Premieres ‘The 500: Immortality At Indy’ After Saturday’s Indy 500 Qualifications

FOX Sports Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – FOX goes behind the curtain to explain why the Indianapolis 500 is one of the most impactful sporting events on Earth with a documentary that will debut Saturday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. “The 500: Immortality At Indy” is a film hosted by former driver and FOX Sports…...

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