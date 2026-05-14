Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Day 2 Practice Report

Day 2 of Practice for 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 saw cooler tempatures and faster speeds at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pato focused on non-tow runs for a portion of the day and produced an impressive non-tow top lap speed of 221.409 mph, the best among all drivers on the day. Nolan led all Arrow McLaren drivers on the overall speed chart, finishing the day with his best run of the week thus far.



See what the all four papaya drivers had to say following their second Practice day in Indy.



Remaining Session Times:

Practice : Thursday, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET (FS2); 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

: Thursday, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET (FS2); 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET (FS1) Practice : Friday, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS2); 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET (FS1); 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

: Friday, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS2); 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET (FS1); 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET (FS2) Practice : Saturday, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. ET (FS2)

: Saturday, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. ET (FS2) Qualifying Day 1 : Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET (FS2); 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET (FS1); 4:00 – 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX)

: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET (FS2); 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET (FS1); 4:00 – 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX) Practice: Final 15: Sunday, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Sunday, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET (FS2) Practice: Top 12: Sunday, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Sunday, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS2) Qualifying: Final 15: Sunday, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET (FOX) Qualifying: Top 12: Sunday, 5:00 – 6:35 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, 5:00 – 6:35 p.m. ET (FOX) Firestone Fast Six: Sunday, 6:35 – 7:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, 6:35 – 7:00 p.m. ET (FOX) Practice: Monday, May 18, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, May 18, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET (FS1) Carb Day: Friday, May 22, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, May 22, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (FS1) Race Tune-In: Sunday, May 24: 10:00 a.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 24: 10:00 a.m. ET (FOX) Green Flag: Sunday, May 24: 12:45 p.m. ET (FOX)

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P22, 224.234 mph

Total Laps: 83



“Good Day 2 for us. We focused just on traffic running today. Not quite as strong as we were yesterday in the early afternoon, but then we made some really good changes and had my best run so far of the Open Test and first few Practice days to end the day today. So, happy with where we’re at. We’ll keep making progress. We know what we need to do. It’s just about execution now.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P24, 224.066 mph

Total Laps: 55



“A good day. We had two long runs that verified some good things we’re working on. We made a lot of progress and felt a lot better today than any time we did last year and even at the Open Test. Very happy, just need to keep things rolling from here. Obviously, conditions will dictate things the next couple of days. So far, so good.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay – No. 31 PrizePicks Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P25, 224.063 mph

Total Laps: 75



“It was a big make-up day. We missed school yesterday with the issues that we were having, so today was a lot of make-up work. We had to put some big set-up changes on the car just to get a direction. In terms of race running and running in traffic, we found things that work and things that didn’t. All that is important, but I think in the end we were much closer toward where we need to be.”

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P27, 223.699 mph

Total Laps: 61



“It was a smooth day today. We worked through our program and got everything ready for Fast Friday. We’ll keep working at it and dialing in the race trim, which will be key for hotter track temperatures.”