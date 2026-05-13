Second-Day Indianapolis 500 Practice At Halfway Point; Katherine Legge Talks About The ‘Double’

Katherine Legge at Indy 500 — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The second day of practice for the 110th Indianapolis 500 has hit at lull at the halfway point as there are no cars on the 2.5-mile oval with 3 hours remaining in the session. A cold front has moved in and with lower temperatures,…...



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