110th Indianapolis 500 Officially Kicked Off for Abel Motorsports

Jacob Abel and Abel Motorsports complete 63 laps with a best speed of 223.155

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 13, 2026) – It was a strong showing for Jacob Abel and the Abel Motorsports No. 51 on the opening day of practice for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 as the pairing finished the day 17th on the board.

“Today was a good day for sure, you know we accomplished a lot of our goals today and got some serious work done today with the car. The open test was more just going through the motions and getting the car on track,” said the Louisville Kentucky native.

While Jacob Abel knows that day one practice speeds aren’t necessarily indicative of the true speed of the car, but a solid start on day one gives Abel a platform to build off of.

“Today we got to work through a bunch of test items and some stuff that will really help develop our car. I think we have some good natural speed in the No. 51 and I’m happy about that but we will see what tomorrow has and the rest of the week.”

Practice for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge continues on Wednesday May 13th with coverage being shown on FOX Sports 2 from 12:00 – 4:00pm ET, with coverage finishing on FOX Sports 1 from 4:00 – 6:00pm ET.

About Abel Motorsports: Abel Motorsports Team Principal Bill Abel began racing motocross in 1972, earning numerous championship titles as he continued the family motorsports tradition. In 2015, Abel Motorsports was launched starting in the USF2000 series and building their way up the junior open-wheel ladder. Abel Motorsports was able to capture the inaugural Formula Regional Americas Championship with driver Kyle Kirkwood.

Today, Abel Motorsports is a leading force in the INDY NXT by Firestone Championship, the official development series of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, where the team operates as a multi-car organization focused on the future. 2024 was a breakout season for Abel Motorsports scoring three wins, three pole positions, and 12 podiums on their way to second in the entrant championship.

﻿Always looking towards the future, Abel Motorsports made their foray into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2023 as the team entered the 107th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500 with driver RC Enerson.

About Abel Construction Company: Abel Construction Company is a fourth-generation, family-owned builder headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, with offices in Simpsonville, Lexington, Nashville, Fort Myers, Naples, Indianapolis and Anderson. Specializing in automotive, industrial, and commercial construction, serving clients who require disciplined execution and long-term reliability.

Our purpose is straightforward: help our clients achieve their goals. That focus carries through every phase of a project, from early planning through construction and ongoing facility support. As a family-owned business, we approach each engagement with accountability and continuity, bringing dedication, positivity, and integrity to the work. We design, build, manage, and maintain commercial and industrial facilities with a client-first mindset, emphasizing quality, consistency, and practical outcomes at every stage.