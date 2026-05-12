Picture Perfect Opening Day At The 110th Indianapolis 500

Team Penske Engineering Manager of Competition Ben Bretzman takes a “Selfie” with driver Scott McLaughlin on pit lane at Indianapolis 500 Opening Day — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – A rarity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as Tuesday’s Opening Day for the 110th Indianapolis 500 was sunny, clean, with no on-track incidents. It was the…...



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