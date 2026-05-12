INDYCAR Changes Full Course Caution Policy After Sonsio GP Controversy

Alexander Rossi storms off pit lane after the “Local Yellow” in Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS — A controversy regarding the “local yellow” instead of a full course caution that left Alexander Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet vulnerable on the front straight of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Saturday’s Sonsio…...



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