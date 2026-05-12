Ephraim Owens Returning To Sing

‘America the Beautiful’ at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, May 12, 2026) – Ephraim Owens, a proud Indiana native and “The Voice” competitor, will reprise his performance of “America the Beautiful” during pre-race ceremonies for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24.

Owens has become a regular fixture at the Racing Capital of the World. He performed the same song for the 2025 Indy 500 and sang the national anthem for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG in 2024.

“Ephraim’s love for his home state of Indiana is just as evident as his passion and talent for musical performance,” INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “Ephraim has performed several times at IMS, and his performance of ‘America the Beautiful’ will be an important and moving tribute to our country as we celebrate America’s 250 and the traditions of the Indy 500.”

Growing up in downtown Indianapolis on Delaware Street, Owens was immersed in a creative family deeply involved in the arts. He developed a profound love for music.

Owens’ first public performance was at his grandmother’s church. Along with his six siblings, he grew up doing musicals and summer theater at Footlite Musical. All seven kids also were involved with the Indianapolis Children’s Choir. When Owens attended Lawrence Central, he performed with The Central Sound show choir.

This passion for music led Owens to compete on Season 24 of “The Voice.” During his blind audition, all four coaches turned their chairs during his performance of Labrinth’s “Beneath Your Beautiful.” In the end, Owens picked John Legend to be his coach with help from his daughter Evelyn Ann, who is now 6-and-half-years old. While Owens was sent home in the next round, he hasn’t stopped performing and sharing his voice with the world.

Supported by his wife, Elizabeth, and their three children, Owens continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his versatile and passionate performances.

Live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge pre-race starts at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.