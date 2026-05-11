Alexander Rossi’s Chevrolet and the “local yellow” played a pivotal role in the Sonsio Grand Prix — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – After a very hectic and compact two-day schedule for the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it’s time for the long-awaited, highly-anticipated, often imitated, never duplicated Trackside Online News…...
Unpacking A Hectic Sonsio Grand Prix Weekend, While Moving Forward To The 110th Indianapolis 500
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 11, 2026
- 25 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.