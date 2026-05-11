Tomorrow at the Track: Tuesday, May 12

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 11, 2026) – Information about the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge practice track activity Tuesday, May 12 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE: (All times local):

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

Noon-6 p.m.: Practice (all cars)

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $25. The General Admission ticket will provide the opportunity to move between the IMS infield viewing mounds and first-come, first-served access to select grandstands to view racing action from different vantage points. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 10, Gate 10A

PARKING: Free public parking is available in IMS infield Turn 3 and Lot 7 (North 40) accessible only via Gate 10 from 30th Street. Free ADA accessible parking is available in West Museum Lot, Flag Lot, Tower Lot and Northwest Gravel. Free motorcycle parking is also available in the South Carousel Lot via Gate 2.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete your ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during your event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. A Cash-to-Card machine, which converts paper money on to a temporary debit card, will be in Pagoda Plaza. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.