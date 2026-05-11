Java House Grand Prix of Arlington to Return in 2027

JAVA HOUSE GRAND PRIX OF ARLINGTON RETURNS IN 2027 FOLLOWING HISTORIC INAUGURAL EVENT

Event scheduled for March 19-21 on the streets of Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS (May 11, 2026) — Following a landmark debut that delivered a race day grandstand sellout, record-setting fan engagement and global attention for North Texas, the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will return to the Arlington Entertainment District March 19-21, 2027.

After establishing itself as one of the premier stops on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar in its inaugural year, the event will once again bring world-class racing, live entertainment and an unmatched fan experience to the streets surrounding AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, Texas Live! and Loews Hotels.

“From the sold-out grandstands to the incredible support from our fans, partners and the Arlington community, the response to the inaugural event was exceptional,” said Bill Miller, President of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. “Building on the momentum from this first year, 2027 will deliver more enhancements and memorable experiences for our guests.”

The unique temporary street circuit, which weaves through one of the most recognizable sports and entertainment districts in the country, provides a one-of-a-kind backdrop for elite competition while delivering unprecedented access for fans. Combined with entertainment, fan zones, hospitality experiences and family-friendly programming, the weekend is more than just a race but a destination event.

To receive updates and event information including ticket renewals, premium hospitality options and public on-sale dates to be announced later this summer, register for emails at gparlington.com. Revisit highlights from the inaugural Java House Grand Prix here