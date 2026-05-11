Arrow McLaren launches Indy 500 liveries through “Unfinished Business” campaign

11 May 2026

INDIANAPOLIS – Arrow McLaren today revealed the liveries for its three full-time entries racing in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 ahead of Tuesday’s opening practice session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Each car design includes “Unfinished Business” branding, signifying the team’s 2026 campaign that aligns with the 50th anniversary of the team’s last Indy 500 win with Johnny Rutherford in 1976. The “Unfinished Business” initiative is part of McLaren Racing’s overarching “Never Stop Racing” campaign initiated by the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team last season. For Arrow McLaren, “Unfinished Business” introduces a fresh mantra in the team’s pursuit for its fourth Indy 500 victory.

It’s been 50 years since Johnny Rutherford took the checkered flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a McLaren M16, but five decades later, the team’s drive hasn’t faded. The time passed and recent near misses have only fueled Arrow McLaren to take care of unfinished business.

A shared feature across all four liveries – the No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolets and the No. 31 which was unveiled in Miami last month – is the predominant bold white color alongside streaks of iconic papaya. Each design also incorporates respective partner colors – black for Arrow Electronics on the No. 5, blue for NTT DATA on the No. 6, papaya for VELO on the No. 7 and purple for PrizePicks on the No. 31. The liveries deliver a sleek look for Arrow McLaren set to battle at the Brickyard while staying true to McLaren Racing’s historic roots in motorsport culture.

Throughout the Month of May, Arrow McLaren is activating the “Unfinished Business” campaign in a variety of ways, including elevated on-site branding at IMS, utilization of wrapped McLaren Automotive road cars, custom social media assets and creative engagement with athletes, celebrities and influencers. These activations will complement the thrilling on-track action, where Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel, Christian Lundgaard and Ryan Hunter-Reay will fight to bring home a fourth Indy 500 title for McLaren Racing.

Ryan’s car was unveiled on April 29 at the McLaren Racing Live fan event during Formula 1 race week in Miami. His No. 31 PrizePicks Arrow McLaren Chevrolet also features “Unfinished Business” branding. The campaign is a fitting one for the 2014 Indy 500 winner in search of his second victory at the Brickyard. The veteran returns to IMS for his 18th Indy 500, following a 2025 effort that saw him lead 48 laps and contend for victory until a late fuel issue ended his race with just over 30 laps to go.

All four cars will be on track in the new liveries tomorrow as Indy 500 practice officially gets underway. Qualifying for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place May 16-17 ahead of race day on May 24.

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, said:

“We have unfinished business at the Indy 500. The new liveries and campaign reflect our drive and passion to reach the top at the biggest race in the world. I can’t wait to see these cars on track as we keep pushing for that long-awaited win at the Speedway.”