TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR QUALIFYING REPORT – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Sonsio Grand Prix

2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Speedway, Indiana

Saturday Qualifying Report

May 9, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (May 9, 2026) – For the second race event in a row, Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet was the quickest Chevrolet-powered driver and will start on the outside of the front row beside the driver he’s chasing in the championship for the second straight event, turning a lap of 70.2962 seconds (125.886 mph).

“My team turned it around for me, so I’ve got to thank them,” said O’Ward, who was 15th on the combined timesheet. “I really do. I think yesterday was a perfect example. When it’s not working, it doesn’t matter how hard you try, you just can’t get it there, unless you at least get it into the window of performance. We did that today. I want to thank my teammates as well. They found stuff that has obviously helped me today. It was a collaborative team effort to really turn it around from where we were yesterday. I’m happy with that. I wouldn’t say my Q3 lap was the best I’ve done. I was pretty annoyed with that. It’s another front row for us this year. Pretty long way into Turn 1, which is pretty chaotic. I’m looking forward to the race. This place has always been good to us. I think we can turn a front row into a very good day.”

O’Ward’s teammate, Christian Lundgaard, the pilot of the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, will start on the outside of the second row, right behind the fellow Papaya colored Chevrolet of his teammate.

“A little disappointed,” said the Dane. “I think we expected a little more. We were much better at at the end of P2 yesterday, and I think it got our got our hopes high. Obviously, it’s it’s good for for the 5 car to turn things around. So proud of that group. At the end of the day, we need to see later today, but the No. 10 car is so fast. We have two cars up there so, hopefully we can put up a fight from there.”

The third Team Chevy driver in the Firestone Fast Six, David Malukas, in the throwback to 2018 No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, will start on the inside of the third row.

“That first group, that first round, that was the best lap I’ve done in my whole career, to get that zero (70.0584 seconds),” said Malukas, who is the top qualifying Team Penske driver for the fifth straight race. “We’ve been struggling with pace this whole weekend and we put our heads down. Right before we went out I was looking at so many videos and trying to figure out a strategy. That lap was perfect. We got the set-up as close as we can be. We’re still lacking to some of these guys, but for us that is amazing. In Group 2, we barely scraped across there and couldn’t replicate that lap. We made the (Firestone) Fast Six which is incredible for us.”

A trio of Chevrolet-powered drivers, O’Ward, Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet and rookie Caio Collet in the No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet, advanced into the Fast 12 from the first dozen drivers. Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet missed out by 11-thousandths of a second, with the entire group covered by less than a second over the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

“It’s annoying that it wasn’t three amazing laps from my side,” said Rossi. “I’ve been struggling a lot getting the balance in the window to what we need. I think we’ve made a lot of improvements from yesterday. I just didn’t put it all together there, which is annoying. I don’t know that we had a car for pole, but I think we could have easily been in the top 12. It’s unfortunate that’s not the case.”

The second group of the first segment was even closer than the first group, with only six-tenths of a second separating the 13 drivers. Malukas, with a lap at 70.0584 seconds, was the quickest of the Chevrolet-powered drivers, with Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet joining his teammate O’Ward in the Fast 12.

Newgarden, Collet and Malukas were in a position to advance when the dozen drivers came in to put on fresh Alternate Firestone Firehawk racing tires (Red) for one last push to advance. As lap times continued to fall, O’Ward, Lundgaard and Malukas made it through to the Firestone Fast Six.

Sonsio Grand Prix qualifying results:

Tune-In Alert

Saturday, May 9

Sonsio Grand Prix (85 laps) – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/1:30pm

(PT) – – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Chevrolet History at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Wins – 9

2021 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske

2021 Race #1 – Rinus VeeKay – ECR

2020 Race #3 – Will Power – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Will Power – Team Penske

Poles – 11

2022 Race #2 – Felix Rosenqvist – Arrow McLaren

2022 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2021 Race #2 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2020 Race #3 – Will Power – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Rinus VeeKay – ECR

2020 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Will Power – Team Penske

2014 – Sebastian Saavedra – KV Racing Technology

Chevrolet Podiums – 22

Driver Podiums: Will Power (9), Pato O’Ward (3), Simon Pagenaud (3), Helio Castroneves (2), Rinus VeeKay (2), Juan Montoya (1), Josef Newgarden (1), Alexander Rossi (1)

Team Podiums: Team Penske (16), Arrow McLaren (4), ECR (2)

Chevrolet Laps Led: 637

Driver Laps Led: Will Power (348), Simon Pagenaud (69), Josef Newgarden (61), Rinus VeeKay (48), Helio Castroneves (46), Pato O’Ward (23), Scott McLaughlin (17), Felix Rosenqvist (14), Alexander Rossi (4), Charlie Kimball (3), Kyle Kirkwood (2), Tatiana Calderon (1), Scott Dixon (1)

Team Laps Led: Team Penske (541), ECR (48), Arrow McLaren (41), Chip Ganassi Racing (4), Juncos Hollinger Racing (2), A.J. Foyt Racing (1)

Manufacturer History on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Wins (with competition)

9 – Chevrolet (2021 Race #2, 2021 Race #1, 2020 Race #3, 2020 Race #2, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015)

8 – Honda (2025, 2024, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2022 Race #2, 2022 Race #1, 2020 Race #1, 2014)

Poles (with competition)

11 – Chevrolet (2022 Race #2, 2021 Race #1, 2021 Race #2, 2020 Race #3, 2020 Race #2, 2020 Race #1, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014)

7 – Honda (2026, 2025, 2024, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2021 Race #1, 2019)