Meyer Shank Racing Claws Back to 11th After Rollercoaster Sonsio Grand Prix

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 9, 2026)

Race Highlights:

First-lap incident for Rosenqvist leads to damage and drive-through penalty

Armstrong goes from P20 to P9 on Lap 1 an races to a high of eighth before the first pit stop

Armstrong has tire puncture after lap 26 re-start leading to penalty for avoidable contact

Rosenqvist involved in multi-car incident during lap 27 re-start, leading to retirement

Armstrong makes several strong passes, going from P15 to P11 in the closing laps of the race.

Armstrong finishes P11 and is 10th in the Championship

Rosenqvist finishes P23 and is 11th in the Championship

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “I think we picked up 11 or 12 spots on the first lap. And then we just drove our way back from p-last to 11th. So it’s a testament to how fast our car is, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been to finish P11.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “Feel bad about lap 1. It was kind of messy because someone drove into my rear on the launch. So I couldn’t really get going. Christian was on my outside and we tried to outbreak each other, and then all of the sudden Pato was just there. I feel really bad for everyone involved in it and I tried not to hit people, and this one was definitely my mistake. And that last one, I don’t really know what happened yet. But definitely a disappointing day to go out completely.”