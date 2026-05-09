  • May 10, 2026
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Tymek Kucharczyk wins INDY NXT By Firestone Race 2 At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tymek Kucharczyk celebrates his first INDY NXT By Firestone win — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The streak of first-time winners in the INDY NXT By Firestone Series continued in Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix Race No. 2 as Tymek Kucharczyk of Poland scored his first win in the IndyCar developmental series.  There have been five…...

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