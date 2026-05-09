SPOILER – Chaotic Sonsio Grand Prix Produces A Hard Earned Victory – Race Report

Felix Rosenqvist’s Honda launches off the ground in one of several incidents in the Sonsio Grand Prix — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Christian Lundgaard didn’t just win the Sonsio Grand Prix, he earned it. The driver from Denmark who made his first IndyCar Series start on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course…...



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