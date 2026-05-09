  • May 9, 2026
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Alex Palou Wins Third Straight Sonsio Grand Prix Pole

Alex Palou Wins The Pole — Again — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Alex Palou isn’t simply dominating the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, he smacked down the competitors by winning his third-straight pole in the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Palou won the pole with a ridiculous lap in the Firestone…...

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