Sonsio Indy Grand Prix – Friday Weather and Schedule

By Patrick Stephan Good morning race fans. It’s time for the NTT INDYCAR Series to get back on the track, and kick off Month of May on the IMS Road Course. We’ll start with the weather. Below is yesterday’s Indycar_Wxman forecast and we were hearing very similar things from all the local weather people last…...



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