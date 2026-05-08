Sonsio Grand Prix Qualifying Moved To Saturday Morning Because Of Rain

Rain at Indianapolis turned Friday into a day better suited for Ducks — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The scheduled Friday evening qualifications for Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been rained out and rescheduled for Saturday at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. It will replace the Saturday morning warmup session…....



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