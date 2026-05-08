The start of the INDY NXT Sonsio GP Race 1 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The Fittipaldi named returned as a race winner at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it came 33 years after Emerson Fittipaldi won the 1993 Indianapolis 500. On Friday, it was grandson Enzo Fittipaldi who won Race 1…...
Enzo Fittipaldi Gets First INDY NXT Victory In Sonsio Grand Prix Race 1
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 8, 2026
- 7 minutes read
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