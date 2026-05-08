  • May 8, 2026
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De Tullio And Taylor Are The Two INDY NXT By Firestone Pole Wins At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Alessandro de Tullio — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a fast-paced Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and next up was qualifications for the INDY NXT By Firestone Series. Both races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course were filled through one qualification session, split into two 12-minute sessions. Each driver’s quickest lap…...

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