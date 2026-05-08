  • May 8, 2026
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Alex Palou Continues To Set The Speed In Sonsio Grand Prix Friday Afternoon Practice

Alex Palou — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – A two-day show for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway means two practices and qualifications on the same day. That creates a hectic schedule for the teams and drivers as they prepare for Friday evenings qualifications for Saturday evening’s Sonsio Grand Prix on the…...

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