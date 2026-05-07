TEAM PENSKE CELEBRATES HISTORIC INDYCAR SERIES WIN AT SONSIO GRAND PRIX

MOORESVILLE, NC (May 7, 2026) – Team Penske’s 200th INDYCAR SERIES victory came at the 2018 INDYCAR Grand Prix, earned by Will Power during his sweep of both May races that season. As part of the team’s 60th anniversary celebration, David Malukas will carry that legacy forward by racing the same iconic silver Verizon livery at this year’s Sonsio Grand Prix.



Nineteen drivers contributed to Team Penske’s first 200 INDYCAR SERIES wins, led by Power and Helio Castroneves with 30 victories apiece, while Indianapolis Motor Speedway stands as the team’s winningest track. Team Penske’s INDYCAR history dates back to 1969 and includes milestone victories at the Indianapolis 500, Nazareth, and Toronto. To date, 247 of Team Penske’s 662 total wins have been collected in INDYCAR competition.



Malukas will pilot the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet in the silver livery during Saturday’s Sonsio Grand at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Below are quotes from Team Penske drivers who contributed to the 200th milestone.

Mario Andretti

“It’s a compliment to be called a contemporary of Roger’s. I’m proud to be a small part of his success. During my stint in Formula 1, I raced part-time for Team Penske, winning the IndyCar races at Trenton in 1978 and Michigan in 1980. Today, driving for the iconic Team Penske is the ultimate dream for many racers. It comes bearing the weight of immense history and high expectations. It means representing the most successful and prestigious team in six decades of racing history.”

Ryan Briscoe

“I remember the first time I put on the Team Penske suit. That was an amazing feeling and an important milestone in my career. Team Penske shaped me as a driver, and I will forever be grateful for the opportunities and race wins like my first IndyCar Series win at the Milwaukee Mile. It was my first win, but Penske’s 300th team win. Celebrations were had! Simply put, it was an absolute honor to drive for the Captain.”

Helio Castroneves

“The time that I spent at Penske was absolutely magical. They basically taught me everything that I know and the people that were around me were incredible. I still have a lot of friends at the team that I stay in touch with. When you have a team like that, that gives you the tools to become a better driver, you just need to take advantage of it. I can’t thank Roger and the entire team Penske for allowing me to use those tools and become who I am as a driver.”

Sam Hornish Jr.

“I’m honored to be part of such an amazing accomplishment as 200 wins in the INDYCAR SERIES by Team Penske. As a young child I watched guys like Rick Mears, Al Unser Jr and Danny Sullivan contribute to the tally. The fact that I got to add to it is a dream come true. I will always cherish the 2006 Indianapolis 500 win. That finish was one for the ages – an instant classic as I was recently told. However, my first win for Roger will always be special to me. With all the hall of fame drivers that have strapped into a Team Penske Indy car, being the only driver to win in their debut is something that I am very proud of.”

Rick Mears

“There have been so many big moments in Team Penske history that led up to the 200th INDYCAR SERIES win by Will in 2018. I can easily remember the 50th INDYCAR SERIES win, the 1988 Indianapolis 500. That day was so dominant for the team after sweeping the front row and leading almost every lap (192 of 200). Getting to 200 wins in one series – and eventually surpassing it – is an amazing achievement. It is really just a reflection of Roger and his leadership, but also so many great men and women that keep Team Penske at the top of the game.”

Josef Newgarden

“I remember how special my first Team Penske win was at Barber. It’s one thing to get to race for Roger but it’s another thing all together to win a race for him. To know you were showing up each weekend with a race winning car was something I badly wanted. You have that here at Team Penske so the expectation for myself was to win. It’s quite an amazing list of INDYCAR SERIES winners at Team Penske. I’m honored to see my name on it.”

Simon Pagenaud

“Being part of Team Penske during that run to 200 INDYCAR wins was incredibly special, because it reflects the standard the organization sets every single day. As a driver, you’re focused on execution, but behind every result is an incredible amount of preparation, attention to detail, and teamwork. That’s what defines Penske, great people working together with a relentless pursuit of excellence. To see the team celebrating 60 years and still pushing forward at the highest level is really impressive, and something I’m very proud to have been a part of.”

Danny Sullivan

“The legacy of Team Penske is irrefutable and continues to grow. It was an honor and privilege to drive for “The Captain” and all the personnel that made up my Team, and all the other champions throughout the history of Team Penske. To win the Indy 500, the INDYCAR SERIES championship, and all the other wins would not have been possible without all the efforts from Team Penske.