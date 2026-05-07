TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR RACE ADVANCE – Sonsio Grand Prix – IMS Road Course

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Sonsio Grand Prix

2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Speedway, Indiana

Race Advance

May 8-9, 2026

DETROIT (May 7, 2026) – The highly anticipated “Month of May” officially kicks off with the Sonsio Grand Prix, the sixth of 18 rounds of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season for Team Chevy drivers and teams. The 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield road course will host an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race for the 18th time since 2014.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Chevrolet Notebook

Chevrolet-powered drivers have started 197 races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Team Chevy drivers have nine wins on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, with 8 of those coming from Team Penske.

Six different Chevrolet-powered drivers have won 11 poles on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Team Penske has 16 of the 22 Team Chevy podiums on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Thirteen drivers from six teams have led 637 laps on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course has hosted 11 races immediately preceding the Indianapolis 500, and only three times has the winner on the road course gone on to win the big prize: the Indianapolis 500. Two of the three drivers were Chevrolet-powered, with Team Penske teammates Will Power (2018) and Simon Pagenaud (2019) completing the Indy double.

Pacing the field

The sleek and luxurious 2026 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will pace the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday afternoon. Electrified all-wheel-drive technology, 655-hp combined, indulgent leather seating, functional and intuitive technology, including 6.6-, 12.7-, and 14-inch screens, and a full suite of modern safety features combine to create an unrivaled blend of performance, creature comforts, and security.

Notable Numbers

• 3 – the number of practice sessions that Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske) has led, the most of any driver this year

• 4 – the number of Fast 12 appearances by Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren), which is tied for the best in the series

• 4.6 – the average fastest lap rank of David Malukas (Team Penske), the best among the 25 full-time drivers

• 5 – the number of straight NTT INDYCAR SERIES races to start the season with different pole winners

• 6 – the number of different countries represented by Team Chevy drivers – United States (6) – Denmark (2) – Brazil (1) – Mexico (1) – Netherlands (1) – New Zealand (1)

• 8 – the number of positions gained by Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing) and Alexander Rossi (ECR) on the first lap this season, the most of any driver

• 9 – the number of wins by current Team Chevy teams, Arrow McLaren and ECR

• 12 – the number of drivers representing Team Chevy at the Sonsio Grand Prix

• 13 – the number of driver championships won by Chevrolet all-time

• 33 – the number of wins by Josef Newgarden, the winningest Team Chevy driver all-time

• 40 – the number of different drivers that have won INDYCAR races while powered by Chevrolet

• 42 – the number of different tracks that Chevrolet-powered cars have won

• 42 – the number of drivers that have an earned pole for Team Chevy, after David Malukas added his name to the list at Phoenix Raceway

• 96 – the number of manufacturer points David Malukas has scored for Chevrolet, the most of any driver

• 100 – the percentage of laps Team Chevy drivers Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren), David Malukas (Team Penske), Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske), Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) and Alexander Rossi (ECR) have completed this season

• 125 – the number of Bowtie-backed wins by Team Penske since their first at Pocono Raceway by Rick Mears in 1987

• 128 – the number of wins by Chevrolet since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

• 143 – the number of earned poles by Chevrolet-powered teams since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

• 220 – the number of manufacturer points Team Penske has scored for Chevrolet, the most of any team

• 238 – the number of wins by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time

• 247 – the number of earned poles by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time

• 365 – the number of podiums by Chevrolet-powered teams since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

• 681 – the number of podiums by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time

• 1553.643 – the number of miles led by Team Chevy drivers and teams on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Tune-In Guide

Friday, May 8

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 9am (ET)/8am (CT)/7am (MT)/6am (PT) –FS2/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

– 9am (ET)/8am (CT)/7am (MT)/6am (PT) –FS2/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 1pm (ET)/noon (CT)/11am (MT)/10am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

– 1pm (ET)/noon (CT)/11am (MT)/10am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 5:30pm (ET)/4:30pm (CT)/3:30pm (MT)/2:30pm (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday, May 9

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 11:30am (ET)/10:30am (CT)/9:30am (MT)/8:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

11:30am (ET)/10:30am (CT)/9:30am (MT)/8:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 Sonsio Grand Prix (85 laps) – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/1:30pm (PT) – – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

A.J. Foyt Racing

Caio Collet, No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet

How does having run the Indy NXT Series on the IMS road course better prepare you for an Indy car race there? Or does it matter?

CC: “Racing in Indy NXT at IMS definitely helps. You already understand the layout, the references, and how the track evolves over a stint, which gives you a solid baseline. That said, the IndyCar is a completely different challenge—more power, more weight, and different tire characteristics—so while the track knowledge transfers, you still have to adapt quite a bit to get the most out of the car.”

The IMS road course mixes long straights with tight, technical corners—how have you been adapting your driving style and braking approach to get the most out of this layout?

CC: “It’s all about maximizing efficiency—being very precise on corner entry and really focusing on traction on exit, especially onto the long straights. Braking-wise, you have to be very committed but also smooth to avoid locking or overheating the tires.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet:

After a successful open test at the speedway last week, does that give the team a certain momentum heading into the month of May, even though you’ll be running the road course?

SF: “Yes and we needed a strong bounce back from Long Beach. That test was certainly helpful for us. I’m really happy with the results and the way that everything worked itself out.”

The IMS road course is a 14-turn layout that really rewards precision and braking stability. What areas of your driving or car setup are you focusing on most to maximize performance here?

SF: “It’s all about minimizing mistakes. I mean, this place is so like unique in its own ways. I don’t know the everybody’s so good at in EGP, you can kind of make any setup work on any car. It’s not a very pretentious track for setup. You can get away with a lot of different things here. It doesn’t need to be necessarily one or the other. So, I think if we’re just very smart and we maximize our tools, we’ll be okay.”

Arrow McLaren

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“We were able to get a solid result last time out with a top five in Long Beach, but we still have work to do. We have another good opportunity to keep pushing forward at the Indy GP where we’ve had success in the past. Overall, I’m excited to get back to IMS. We have big goals this month, and it all starts this weekend.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m looking forward to building on our recent progress this weekend. We had a really strong race day performance at Long Beach followed by a productive Open Test at IMS last week, so we’re carrying some momentum and confidence into the Indy GP. We’ll keep pushing to put a complete weekend together.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It’s great to be heading back to IMS this week for the road course race. It’s a layout that I enjoy, and I’ve had some really strong qualifying and race results there over the years. Obviously, it’s a crucial month for everyone, and I’m confident we can get off to a good start this weekend.”

ECR

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet:

“It’s the start of the Month of May! Both ECR and I have run well on the IMS Road Course before, so we know what we’re capable of and our expectations are high. We are focused on executing across the entire weekend and there’s no better place to do that than at our home track.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet:

“The Sonsio Grand Prix is the perfect way to kick off the Month of May, and I’m really looking forward to it. The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew has been working hard, and we’ve been making progress each weekend. I’m looking forward to getting to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and putting it all together.”

Chevrolet History at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Wins – 9

2021 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske

2021 Race #1 – Rinus VeeKay – ECR

2020 Race #3 – Will Power – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Will Power – Team Penske

Poles – 11

2022 Race #2 – Felix Rosenqvist – Arrow McLaren

2022 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2021 Race #2 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2020 Race #3 – Will Power – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Rinus VeeKay – ECR

2020 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Will Power – Team Penske

2014 – Sebastian Saavedra – KV Racing Technology

Chevrolet Podiums – 22

Driver Podiums: Will Power (9), Pato O’Ward (3), Simon Pagenaud (3), Helio Castroneves (2), Rinus VeeKay (2), Juan Montoya (1), Josef Newgarden (1), Alexander Rossi (1)

Team Podiums: Team Penske (16), Arrow McLaren (4), ECR (2)

Chevrolet Laps Led: 637

Driver Laps Led: Will Power (348), Simon Pagenaud (69), Josef Newgarden (61), Rinus VeeKay (48), Helio Castroneves (46), Pato O’Ward (23), Scott McLaughlin (17), Felix Rosenqvist (14), Alexander Rossi (4), Charlie Kimball (3), Kyle Kirkwood (2), Tatiana Calderon (1), Scott Dixon (1)

Team Laps Led: Team Penske (541), ECR (48), Arrow McLaren (41), Chip Ganassi Racing (4), Juncos Hollinger Racing (2), A.J. Foyt Racing (1)

Manufacturer History on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Wins (with competition)

9 – Chevrolet (2021 Race #2, 2021 Race #1, 2020 Race #3, 2020 Race #2, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015)

8 – Honda (2025, 2024, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2022 Race #2, 2022 Race #1, 2020 Race #1, 2014)

Poles (with competition)

11 – Chevrolet (2022 Race #2, 2021 Race #1, 2021 Race #2, 2020 Race #3, 2020 Race #2, 2020 Race #1, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014)

6 – Honda (2025, 2024, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2021 Race #1, 2019)