Sonsio Grand Prix Honda Message Points

What to Watch for at the Sonsio Grand Prix

The Indy GPalou: Alex Palou has ruled the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course the last few years, going back-to-back-to-back with wins in 2023, 2024 and 2025—all en route to eventually wrapping up the championships those seasons. The Honda-powered Chip Ganassi Racing driver already has three victories this season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES—at St. Petersburg, Barber and last time out at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as the Spaniard looks to claim his fifth championship in just six seasons. Last year Palou used the momentum from the Indy GP at the start of the Month of May to also propel himself to his first Indianapolis 500 victory later that month.

Rahal’s raceway: The Sonsio Grand Prix at IMS has been a strong event for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing the last few seasons. Last year the team qualified all three of their drivers in the Firestone Fast Six for the only time that season and Graham Rahal led 49 of 85 laps in the race—ultimately finishing just off the podium in fourth. RLL has notched five podium finishes at the IMS road course between the May Sonsio Grand Prix and former Harvest GP races—held at the latter half of the season (Rahal, 2015, 2020, Fall 2023; Lundgaard, Fall 2022, 2024). The Rahal team is having a strong start to the year, with impressive qualifying results for Graham Rahal and Mick Schumacher at Phoenix and a podium for Graham at Barber and will be looking to add to their success this week at Indy.

Honda’s half-dozen: Honda has scored victories in the last six NTT INDYCAR SERIES races held at the Indy Road Course­—creating a winning streak on the circuit going back to then-Andretti Global driver Colton Herta’s thrilling victory at the GMR Grand Prix in the rain in May of 2022.

Honda at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Honda-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers and teams have won six consecutive races on the road course at Indianapolis.

Alex Palou has won back-to-back-to-back May Indy Grand Prix races in 2023, 2024 and 2025 will be going for his fourth-consecutive win at the event this weekend.

Other Honda-powered winners on the Indy road course are Simon Pagenaud at the first Indy GP in 2014, Colton Herta (May 2022), Scott Dixon (Fall 2020, 2023) and Alexander Rossi (Fall 2022)

2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #26 Will Power (C) (I) (W) #27 Kyle Kirkwood (W) #28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W) Chip Ganassi Racing # 8 Kyffin Simpson # 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W) #10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Romain Grosjean #19 Dennis Hauger (R) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W) #66 Marcus Armstrong Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W) #45 Louis Foster #47 Mick Schumacher (R)

C – Series Champion I – Indianapolis 500 winner W – Race Winner R – Series Rookie

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix starts at 4:30 PM ET on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

Practice 1 and qualifying FS2, while Saturday’s practice 2 and Sunday’s warm up can be found on FS1.

HRC US social media content and video links can be found on:

Instagram

X

LinkedIn

Facebook

TikTok

YouTube

www.instagram.com/hondaracing_us

www.twitter.com/hondaracing_us

www.linkedin.com/showcase/honda-racing-corporation-usa/

www.facebook.com/HondaRacingUS

www.tiktok.com/@hondaracing_us

www.youtube.com/@HondaRacingUS