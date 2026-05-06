RACE PREVIEW – IMS Road Course

IMS ROAD COURSE PREVIEW

FRIDAY, MAY 8 – SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2026

﻿RACE: Sonsio Grand Prix

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

LOCATION: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course

RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps

PRACTICE: Friday – 9:05-10:25 a.m. ET (FS2),

1:05-2:25 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday – 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. ET (FS1)

QUALIFYING: Friday – 5:35-7 p.m. ET (FS2)

RACE: Saturday – 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “It’s the start of the Month of May! Both ECR and I have run well on the IMS Road Course before, so we know what we’re capable of and our expectations are high. We are focused on executing across the entire weekend and there’s no better place to do that than at our home track.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

IMS ROAD COURSE STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 15

TOP 5 FINISHES: 7

TOP 10 FINISHES: 11

BEST START: 2nd (July 2022)

BEST FINISH: 1st (July 2022)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 11th

STARTS: 169

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 52

TOP 10 FINISHES: 100 OF NOTE: ﻿

﻿ Alexander Rossi is known for winning on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, but has also had consistent success on IMS’s road course. Over the past ten years, Rossi has finished 11th or better in 12 of 15 races. Seven of those results have been Top 5 finishes, including a victory in the July 2022 edition of the race. Rossi is looking to build on a strong start to his second season with ECR, including three Top 10 finishes in the first five races of the year. Most recently in the streets of Long Beach, Rossi scored his 100th career Top 10 finish in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, highlighted by his victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California, native was the first American rookie to win the race since 1928. Rossi’s career has also taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000. Rossi continues to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. Java House is an authentic cold brew coffee brand that began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. The innovative, Indianapolis-based brand’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “The Sonsio Grand Prix is the perfect way to kick off the Month of May, and I’m really looking forward to it. The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew has been working hard, and we’ve been making progress each weekend. I’m looking forward to getting to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and putting it all together.”