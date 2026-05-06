RACE PREVIEW – IMS Road Course

IMS ROAD COURSE PREVIEW
FRIDAY, MAY 8 – SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2026
RACE: Sonsio Grand Prix
TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
LOCATION: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course
RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps
PRACTICE: Friday – 9:05-10:25 a.m. ET (FS2),
1:05-2:25 p.m. ET (FS2)
Saturday – 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. ET (FS1)
QUALIFYING: Friday – 5:35-7 p.m. ET (FS2)
RACE: Saturday – 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “It’s the start of the Month of May! Both ECR and I have run well on the IMS Road Course before, so we know what we’re capable of and our expectations are high. We are focused on executing across the entire weekend and there’s no better place to do that than at our home track.”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
IMS ROAD COURSE STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 15
TOP 5 FINISHES: 7
TOP 10 FINISHES: 11
BEST START: 2nd (July 2022)
BEST FINISH: 1st (July 2022)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 11th
STARTS: 169
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 52
TOP 10 FINISHES: 100
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi is known for winning on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, but has also had consistent success on IMS’s road course. Over the past ten years, Rossi has finished 11th or better in 12 of 15 races. Seven of those results have been Top 5 finishes, including a victory in the July 2022 edition of the race. Rossi is looking to build on a strong start to his second season with ECR, including three Top 10 finishes in the first five races of the year. Most recently in the streets of Long Beach, Rossi scored his 100th career Top 10 finish in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.
- Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, highlighted by his victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California, native was the first American rookie to win the race since 1928. Rossi’s career has also taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000.
- Rossi continues to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. Java House is an authentic cold brew coffee brand that began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. The innovative, Indianapolis-based brand’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “The Sonsio Grand Prix is the perfect way to kick off the Month of May, and I’m really looking forward to it. The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew has been working hard, and we’ve been making progress each weekend. I’m looking forward to getting to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and putting it all together.”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
IMS ROAD COURSE STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 2
BEST START: 19th (2025)
BEST FINISH: 19th (2025)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 3rd
STARTS: 34
WINS: 1
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 7
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen will be competing in his third Sonsio Grand Prix this weekend. Rasmussen and the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet are ready to build on the pace and potential they have shown in each event so far this season. At Phoenix Raceway, the first oval race of the year, Rasmussen was the class of the field. He charged from 21st to the front of the field and led 69 laps. Late-race contact with another competitor pushed his car into the wall and caused heavy suspension damage, but Rasmussen skillfully held the lead until eight laps to go. The next weekend at the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, Rasmussen delivered the best street course qualifying performance of his career to date and started 8th.
- The 2026 season marks the 25-year-old’s third in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, all with ECR. During his sophomore campaign, Rasmussen established himself as formidable opponent on ovals and recorded a sixth-place finish in his second Indianapolis 500 and his first career podium at WWT Raceway. One year after making his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start on a short oval at the Milwaukee Mile, he earned his first career victory. Rasmussen is only the second driver in history to earn a championship in each division that currently feeds the NTT INDYCAR SERIES — USF2000 (2020), USF Pro 2000 (2021), and INDY NXT (2023).
- Rasmussen will compete in the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet for the entirety of the Month of May. Splenda® is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1992. Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both located on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis, less than one mile apart.