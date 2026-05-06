DETROIT STUDENTS UNVEIL MURALS FOR 2026 GRAND PRIX

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit Artwork to Line Trackside Barrier Walls

During Grand Prix Weekend

DETROIT, Mich. (May 6, 2026) – Highlighting youth creativity and neighborhood pride, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Wednesday unveiled student-designed murals from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit (BGCGD) that will be proudly displayed on trackside barrier walls on the Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit during Grand Prix weekend, May 29–31.

Created using digital design tools, the murals were developed by Boys & Girls Clubs students ages 12 to 16 and reflect the distinct character, culture and pride of Detroit’s seven districts. The artwork reinforces the Grand Prix’s continued focus on community engagement while offering young designers a highly visible platform during one of the city’s most anticipated summer events.

The initiative is supported by the Grand Prix’s Community Partners at DTE Foundation, Henry Ford Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Delta Air Lines and PNC Bank, whose collective backing has expanded youth-focused programming since the event’s return to Downtown Detroit in 2023.

Each mural measures 12 feet long by three feet high and will be placed on the barrier walls surrounding the Downtown Detroit race circuit, in front of the viewing platforms on Jefferson Avenue that will be open and accessible to fans completely free of charge all weekend long at the Grand Prix.

“These murals represent the spirit and the energy of the Grand Prix and the culture and creativity in Detroit,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Through our continued work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit, we are proud to create opportunities for students, reinforcing that this event belongs to the community. Giving young people the opportunity to see their work displayed on a global stage sends a powerful message about inclusion, pride and the future being shaped in Detroit’s neighborhoods. We are excited to display these student-designed murals throughout the Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year.”

The murals were produced by students participating in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit Digital Design Industry Club. Over a six-week process, students explored the history of the Detroit Grand Prix and its roots dating back to 1982, while developing technical skills in Adobe Illustrator under Bryan Henry, a professional graphic designer and Membership Data and Systems Lead at BGCGD. The final designs were submitted and seven winning murals – each representing one of Detroit’s districts – were selected to be displayed trackside during Grand Prix weekend.

On Wednesday, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Jordan Taylor helped BGCGD students unveil the winning mural designs. Continuing to support the creative culture in Detroit, College for Creative Studies (CCS) senior Reden Lee also got an opportunity to showcase her digital design skills on Wednesday as she unveiled the Official 2026 Detroit Grand Prix commemorative poster. Lee won the 14th annual Grand Prix Poster Design Competition, highlighting the talents of CCS students. Lee’s colorful creation captures the energy of racing on the Streets of Downtown Detroit through a bold, illustrative style that blends motorsports with the local community.

Set against a stylized Detroit skyline with a warm, welcoming orange tone, the design features cars representing the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, surrounded by a lively, expressive crowd scene that reflects the excitement, diversity and personality of the Motor City.

The 2026 commemorative poster will be available for purchase online later this week at https://shop.detroitgp.com, in advance of the upcoming Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

The 36th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 29-31, 2026. With exciting viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.

ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The event will return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, May 29-31, 2026. The 2026 Grand Prix will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of racing competing in INDY NXT by Firestone. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.x.com/detroitgp, and www.instagram.com/detroitgp